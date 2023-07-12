City to host more in-person events for rent relief seekers

The City and County of Honolulu will host four more in-person events to help those seeking help to pay rent.

The events are open to first-time applicants to the Rental and Utility Relief Program.

The next events will be held:



Thursday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windward Community College’s Hale A‘o rooms 101-102 (45-720 Kea‘ahala Rd.)

Tuesday, July 18, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pearl City Library (1138 Waimano Home Rd.)

Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lanakila Senior Multi-Purpose Center (1640 Lanakila Ave.)

Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Filipino Community Center (94-428 Mokuola St.)

Each event is by appointment only.

More information can be found at revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp.

The program has helped more than 16,000 families pay rent and utility bills. The temporary reopening to applicants is being funded with $25 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

