HUD secretary touts federal investments during Hawaiʻi visit

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is investing $3.1 billion in the continuum of care programs. Whether or not some of that money can go to Hawaiʻi is yet to be determined.

The money will be part of competitive grants allocated throughout the country.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, announced the investment during her trip to Hawaiʻi this week.

"We are hopeful that Hawaiʻi and the locals here will apply for those resources because what we know is that Hawaii is the most expensive state to live in," Fudge said.

"People who are severely rent burden that homelessness is a problem as it is across the country, especially here, and it is a problem that primarily addresses Native Hawaiians, which we are concerned about, but it addresses everyone," she said.

Expensive housing, Fudge said, can be a reason people leave the state.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said an approach that finds solutions on Oʻahu and neighbor islands is needed, as well as across demographics.

"We've got to look at it from a keiki to kūpuna approach," Tokuda said. "Our families with children they're suffering from housing they can't afford, but also, as we heard today, our kupuna our seniors are also struggling with access to kupuna housing where they need a little bit extra help. But right now they're choosing between a roof over their head and food on the table."

During her trip to the islands, Fudge toured affordable housing complexes and sites for Department of Hawaiian Home Land development.

"Addressing that disparity is not unlike addressing other housing disparities across the country, especially in urban settings," Gov. Josh Green said during a press conference.

During her trip to the islands, Fudge met with public and private sector stakeholders to discuss housing and homelessness.

"I met with developers, they want to build more affordable housing (and) that's not happening in most states because most builders don't believe they can make money building affordable housing or low-income housing and so they don't do it," Fudge said.

She said more resources, like low-income housing tax credits and low-interest loans will allow these developers to build.

