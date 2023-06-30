Chinatown portrait pop-up event aims to humanize Honolulu's homeless community

A pop-up event in Chinatown will showcase intimate portraits of people living on the streets of Honolulu’s urban core.

The event is titled “Independence," and will have people from different walks of life talking story about their pictures.

It’s part of an overall project by local photographer Cathy Malia Lowenberg, whose goal is to humanize people who are experiencing homelessness.

Lowenberg, along with other key figures in the Chinatown community, held their first exhibit titled, "Ceremony," earlier this month. The art was a series of portraits from downtown areas such as Thomas Square and River Street.

Their newest exhibit will be apart of Chinatown's monthly "First Friday" event. Art will be on display outside Black Cat Tattoo and the public is invited to see it for free from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

