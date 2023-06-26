Chair Foley says signage of good-government bills is a 'remarkable accomplishment'

The state Legislature passed more than two dozen bills to address corruption and reform within state government. Bills limit fundraising during the legislative session, lobbying and increasing criminal penalties for public corruption.

Retired Judge Daniel Foley chaired the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, which came together in the wake of several scandals to comb over government laws and to discuss potential ethics-related reform proposals.

Foley said the commission defied nay-sayers to put out tangible results.

"Nine months of hard work from the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct and studying our ethics laws, campaign spending laws, lobbying laws, nine months of consulting with local and national experts, 13 public hearings, and a 396-page report submitted to the Legislature recommending 28 bills," Foley said.

A total of 20 bills introduced were passed. "That's a remarkable accomplishment," he said.

Foley said legislation tackling access to public records, public campaign funding and term limits should still be considered by lawmakers.

"I think our report justifies the passage of every single bill we recommend," Foley said. "The Ethics Commission is still involved the Campaign Spending Commission, the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and myself as a private individual. I feel a personal obligation to follow up and see the job done."

That's a fight Sen. Les Ihara knows well. Many of the measures signed into law have been topics he's been fighting for during his time in office.

"It takes public interest in supporting these bills, and we need to explain why political reforms are needed for the general public," Ihara said Friday. "It's not just for the reformers, it's not just for the activist, it's for the regular person."

Ihara said he'd like the Legislature to address money in politics, as well as special interests next session.

"If they (the general public) would realize that they could make a difference by joining together to have built an infrastructure for civic norms rather than political norms in the Legislature," Ihara said.

