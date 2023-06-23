© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Fentanyl testing, physician training among measures signed into law

Hawaii Public Radio | By Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff,
HPR News Staff
Published June 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM HST
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green signed several bills to address systemic issues limiting access to healthcare.

Gov. Josh Green signed 13 bills that look to expand access to health care statewide on Thursday.

"Access to health care shouldn't be a 'want to have,' but a 'need to have,' and we will continue to work toward finding those solutions that increase access, especially in our rural communities," Green said in a press release.

Among the laws are Act 110, which began as SB404. The bill updates the Hospital Sustainability Program to support a hospital's ability to provide services to Medicaid recipients.

Green also signed Act 111, formerly SB671, which excludes fentanyl testing strips from the definition of drug paraphernalia in the uniform Controlled Substance Act.

Image of Gov. Josh Green signing a bill
Local News
Green signs handful of legislation addressing homelessness and housing crisis
HPR News Staff

"As a state, we need to be compassionate and focus on harm reduction," Gov. Green said.

"It is important to legalize fentanyl test strips because fentanyl is 80 times more powerful than morphine, and it's being laced into other drugs and people are dying. If we can save lives, we should," he said.

Act 112 allows Hawaiʻi to enter into the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, a measure already in effect in 37 other states.

The compact will allow physicians to practice more easily in Hawaiʻi while still maintaining nationally established standards for education and training.

Green believes the bill, formerly SB674, will assuage the shortage of health care professionals across the state.

Tags
Local News Health CareJosh Green
Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff
Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff, 2023 Summer Intern, is joining HPR through the Society of Professional Journalists Hawai‘i chapter summer journalism internship. She is currently studying at The New School in New York City.
See stories by Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories