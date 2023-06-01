© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

City Council leaders defend proposals to ban members from outside employment

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published June 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST
The nine-member Honolulu City Council welcomes recently elected members before its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3, 2023. From left to right: Calvin Say, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Andria Tupola, Esther Kiaʻāina, Val Okimoto, Tommy Waters, Radiant Cordero, Matt Weyer and Augie Tulba.
Honolulu City Council
/
The nine-member Honolulu City Council welcomes recently elected members before its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3, 2023. From left to right: Calvin Say, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Andria Tupola, Esther Kiaʻāina, Val Okimoto, Tommy Waters, Radiant Cordero, Matt Weyer and Augie Tulba.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters and Vice Chair Esther Kiaʻāina are defending a pair of measures that make holding an elected office a full-time position.

Bill 33 would let the council decide whether or not to prohibit members from having outside employment. Additionally, charter amendment Resolution 23-109 would let residents decide in the next election.

"There is nothing in our charter, which is our constitution for the city, or in ordinance saying that this is a part-time or a full-time job," Waters told HPR.

Local News
City seeks new youth leaders to work with mayor, councilmembers
HPR News Staff

"I know a lot of people are saying that it's a part-time job and therefore the pay is adequate. But this has nothing to do with the pay. This is all about prohibiting outside employment, which would thereby prohibit outside influence."

The introduction of the proposals comes after the city's salary commission recommended a 64% pay raise for councilmembers. That increases each member's salary from roughly $70,000 to $113,000 a year. For the Council Chair, the salary goes from $76,000 to $123,000.

"I believe that the members of the Salary Commission worked diligently to fulfill their responsibility under the City Charter, which is to provide 'adequate compensation for work performed,'" Kiaʻāina said.

Local News
Honolulu Council's latest property tax bills aim to confront rising home values
Casey Harlow

"The City Council is a full-time job that demands our full-time dedication and focus."

Waters and Kiaʻāina both said they favor the resolution, which gives residents the decision.

Kiaʻāina said she had to step away from her consultant position because being a councilmember demanded more of her time.

"I think most people look at the calendar, and see one month for the City Council meeting and one week of the committee hearings. But they don't realize that's not all that there is. There is preparation for that" Kiaʻāina said.

FILE - Maui County Council Chamber is located in the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, Maui.
Local News
Maui County Council to inventory unused funds from construction projects
Sabrina Bodon

"From January to June, it's chaotic, because we have the budget. The budget hearings, and the special budget hearings, on top of the normal monthly hearings. So when you combine all of that, I just don't know when there's a week that I'm not busy preparing for something," she said.

"If you're not busy, then you're not doing your job."

The latest version of Bill 33 says the new rule would go into effect on Jan. 1, if approved. But if Resolution 23-109 is approved, it will appear on the November 2024 ballot and could go into effect in 2025.

Both measures will be introduced at the next City Council meeting on June 7.

Tags
Local News City and County of HonoluluHonolulu City CouncilTommy WatersEsther Kiaʻāina
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories