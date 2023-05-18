Honolulu divers cited for taking undersized fish near Mōkūlua Islets

Five divers are scheduled to go to court for alleged illegal fishing activities in Windward Oʻahu over the weekend.

Lanikai and Kailua residents sent complaints to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement for concerns of dwindling sea life around the area.

DLNR One group of four was contacted at the Kaiolena Drive Beach access where officers inspected the men’s catches and equipment.

The divers were cited for taking undersized uhu (parrotfish) and kala (unicorn fish). Some regulated species have a minimum size requirement to protect their juvenile population.

The Honolulu divers were spotted near Popoia Islet and Mōkūlua Islets, located about a quarter of a mile off Oʻahu's shores.

Officers said the divers did not wear the required illuminated divers flags.

One group of four was contacted at the Kaiolena Drive Beach access where officers inspected what they caught and their equipment. They were also cited for spearfishing slipper lobsters.

All five men have court appearances in Kāne’ohe District Court at 8:30 a.m. on June 15, 2023.

Suspected natural and cultural resource violations can be reported via the Statewide dispatch number at (808) 643-DLNR (3567) or sent anonymously through the DLNRTip app.