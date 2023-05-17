Non-venomous gopher snake captured in Pukalani

A non-venomous female gopher snake was found in Pukalani Monday afternoon. The snake, which is an illegal and invasive animal in Hawaiʻi, was taken away from the scene and euthanized by state Department of Agriculture inspectors later that day.

The living snake was found on the side of the road near Pukalani Golf Club. DOA inspectors arrived on the scene after receiving a call that children were playing with the animal around 3 p.m.

The snake was about 3.5 feet long, according to the DOA, and was contained in a plastic garbage bin when they took it away from the scene and put it into captivity.

It was then transported to the state's Plant Quarantine Office, where it was "humanely euthanized."

The DOA said they surveyed the scene to ensure that there were no other snakes in the area. The department has not released information on how the living snake arrived at its location.

The state encourages the public to report sightings of snakes and large reptiles. The toll-free Pest Hotline can be reached at (808) 643-PEST (7378).

If a snake is found, the DOA recommends maintaining a safe distance from it and treating it as if it were venomous.

