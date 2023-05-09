36th annual Aloha Ho’omaluhia blooms with local paintings and poetry

An art exhibit nestled in one of O’ahu's popular botanical gardens has reopened to the public.

The 36th annual Aloha Ho’omaluhia returns after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event takes place at Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kāneʻohe, with art produced by several local artists.

Artists and community members have celebrated the event since the 1980s. That’s when a group of artists protested the construction of the H-3 freeway.

Sarah Bremser, the curator of the exhibit, said the garden’s popularity has grown over the years —especially on Instagram.

“When it first started in 1984, it wasn’t that well known," Bremser said. "So now, it’s been discovered by social media, for better or for worse. And you can see that reflected in some of the artwork in the exhibition.”

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Featured artist Linda Kane stands beside her piece titled "Mauka, Makai."

The artwork ranges from pastel to poetry, attracting hundreds of visitors both locally and regionally.

Jacob Spencer, a visitor who was camping in the garden said that Linda Kane’s piece, “Mauka to Makai," was intrigued by the work.

“I don’t know too much about art, but it’s some kind of wax,” said Spencer. “It’s just amazing. The texture and the colors. It just opens up my heart.”

Other artists featured include Jodi Endicott, Ka-ning Fong, Carl Jennings, Khloe Kang, Antionette Martin, Marcia Morse, Neghin Modavi, Noreen Naughton, Diane, Nushida-Tokuno, Joseph Stanton, Russell Sunabe, Sharon Russman, Liz Train and Debbie Young.

The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 27. For more information, click here.

