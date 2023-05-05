Indigenous clothing and artifacts showcased at Filipino Fiesta

Indigenous clothing and other artifacts created by local artists will be on display for the first time at this year’s Filipino Fiesta.

The 31st annual event is open to the public and will be held at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu on May 6.

This year’s theme, “Looking Ahead With Pride,” reflects coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as a community.

The community can enjoy cultural performances, food and other entertainment. Activities include an adobo cookoff, games for keiki and an art auction.

Filipino Fiesta Co-Chair Su Lazo said it’s a good opportunity for Filipinos and people interested in the culture.

"This is an opportunity for everyone to come and experience all of our traditions, our practices, the food and celebrate that," Lazo said. "For those who are not Filipino, learn about one of the largest ethnic groups here in Hawaiʻi and what makes our people in our community so great."

A cultural exhibit will showcase Filipino artifacts across the Philippines. Iris Gil Viacrusis, the curator and owner of the exhibit, said there's roughly 1,000 varied items ranging from clothing to broider. He added about 80% of tribes across the Philippines.

"This is a work of passion, and I hope that a lot of people will get to enjoy it," he said.

The exhibit is located in the ballroom area of the Filipino Community Center. Access to the exhibit is limited to 25 people at a time.

The fiesta will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information click here.

