UH Maui sustainability research group seeks public input for next project

A sustainability research group with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College seeks public input for its next research project on environmental tourism, workforce and transportation.

UH's Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems launched last year with Kamehameha Schools. Hulihia's staff communicates with academics, stakeholders, cultural practitioners and community members to get a holistic view of how to meet population needs.

Hulihia The Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems utilizes state-of-the-art sustainability practices on Maui Nui.

One of its largest projects from the past year related to healthcare needs on Maui and Lānaʻi at the request of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

They found that health literacy was lacking in the community and that many residents avoid using health services because they find the system overwhelming, or are unaware of what's available.

Hulihia is looking for community input to know which one of three topics to focus on next.

"The first one is that sustainable economic development. And it's basically looking at Maui’s economy — provide better career opportunities and survival here on Maui with Hawaiʻi’s sustainability goals," explained Kehau Kimokeo, an Indigenous knowledge specialist with Hulihia.

"The second one was looking at tourism's impact on the Kanaka ʻŌiwi practices. Tourism and transportation is the third one. Looking at impacts of over-tourism on the island’s environment and infrastructure and our quality of life," Kimokeo said.

Hulihia’s past research reports are available to the public. The public can participate in their survey at hulihia.consider.it.