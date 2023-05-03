© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

State acquires 700 acres of land on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Molokaʻi for conservation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM HST
Mākolelau Molokaʻi
DLNR

About 700 combined acres from Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Molokaʻi joined the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Legacy Land Conservation Program.

The program began nearly 20 years ago to provide protection to land with cultural and environmental value under state law.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources approved about $6,350,000 in grant awards to acquire the properties. County programs and private donations are expected to provide about $9,028,000.

nate-hogsten copy.png
The Conversation
This young entrepreneur will collect your food waste and turn it into compost
Stephanie Han

"These grant awards are instrumental in our fulfillment of our resource protection mission," said Dawn Chang, chair of DLNR.

The largest acquisition was 516 acres of land in Mākolelau on Molokaʻi.

The Division of Forestry and Wildlife will steward the direction and conservation of the property. The ahupuaʻa is home to native forests and high-priority watersheds.

A little more than 1,000 acres of Mākolelau were purchased by the DLNR for conservation purposes last year.

military.png
Local News
Navy announces $6M to modernize the electrical grid at Kalaeloa
HPR News Staff

Nonprofit organizations Hoʻokuaʻāina and Kauluakalana will acquire 116.49 acres and 59.27 acres on Oʻahu respectively.

The two organizations focus on restoring traditional Native Hawaiian agriculture methods like fishponds and taro patches.

The nonprofit Kīpuka Kuleana will steward 3.45 acres on Kauaʻi. They currently host community events and research projects to promote the cultural and environmental significance of land on the island.

Chang said partnerships will ensure the "protection and preservation of these significant ecosystems for watershed management, trails access, and protection from potential development."

Tags
Local News DLNRMolokaʻiKauaʻienvironment
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories