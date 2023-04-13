© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State Attorney General Anne Lopez gets committee nod for job

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST
Office of Gov. Josh Green

Gov. Josh Green’s choice for the state attorney general received the initial recommendation from lawmakers on Wednesday.

Anne Lopez received a positive nod from the Senate's Judiciary committee, with a 4-1 vote.

Lopez has been working in the position since Green’s appointment last year, and since then, she's advised a more liberal grant-in-aid disbursement than the previous administration and advised lawmakers on ongoing proposals.

Local News
Gov. Green fills out his cabinet with familiar government faces
Sophia McCullough

Lopez most recently served as vice president and general counsel at Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation. She was previously a special assistant to the Attorney General about a decade ago.

This summer, Lopez said her department will lead a task force to develop a "complete and law enforcement legislative package" that can be attached to a recreational marijuana bill. She also expressed willingness to work with lawmakers on measures head of next session.

Lopez will still need the full Senate’s approval to be confirmed officially.

