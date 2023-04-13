State Attorney General Anne Lopez gets committee nod for job

Gov. Josh Green’s choice for the state attorney general received the initial recommendation from lawmakers on Wednesday.

Anne Lopez received a positive nod from the Senate's Judiciary committee, with a 4-1 vote.

Lopez has been working in the position since Green’s appointment last year, and since then, she's advised a more liberal grant-in-aid disbursement than the previous administration and advised lawmakers on ongoing proposals.

Lopez most recently served as vice president and general counsel at Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation. She was previously a special assistant to the Attorney General about a decade ago.

This summer, Lopez said her department will lead a task force to develop a "complete and law enforcement legislative package" that can be attached to a recreational marijuana bill. She also expressed willingness to work with lawmakers on measures head of next session.

Lopez will still need the full Senate’s approval to be confirmed officially.

