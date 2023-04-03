© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

DLNR nominee Dawn Chang awaits full Senate vote after key committee approvals

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 3, 2023 at 8:13 AM HST
Dawn Chang DLNR
Department of Land and Natural Resources
/

The first-ever Native Hawaiian woman to lead Hawaiʻi's Department of Land and Natural Resources is one step closer to taking office.

Despite opposition by local conservationists and some Native Hawaiians, former land commissioner Dawn Chang was confirmed by a key Senate committee and will now face a vote by the full Senate.

In the first 90 days that Dawn Chang has been on the job as interim director for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, she has had to deal with shipwrecks off Maui, dolphin chasing swimmers off Kona, and the start of lease negotiations with the U.S. military.

Dawn Chang josh green nomination for BLNR DLNR
The Conversation
1st Native Hawaiian woman nominated to lead DLNR on facing opposition
Catherine Cruz

"Because our kuleana is so vast, 1.3 million acres of land, three miles of ocean waters, state parks and everything in between. My approach is not to make a decision in isolation only with staff, it is to do some ground truthing, especially with the community, to find a way forward," Chang said.

The Senate Water and Land Committee received more than 350 pages of testimony, mostly in support of Chang’s nomination.

Much of the opposition centers on her consultation work with Kawaiahaʻo Church, which resulted in burials being dug up during a construction project.

"It was never an intention to disturb iwi kupuna at Kawaiahaʻo. Everyone was emotionally impacted by the burials when they were discovered," Chang said.

Environmental Attorney Kimo Frankle shook his head in disapproval of Chang’s comments.

kawaiahao_church.jpg
The Conversation
Iwi kūpuna preservation group opposes Green's pick to lead DLNR
Catherine Cruz

"She recommended a process that excluded Hawaiians from a meaningful opportunity to participate in the process," Frankle said. "It's a sham process that lets people say things but not have any influence in the decision."

Chang repeatedly said throughout her hearing that she values the “process.” As a Native Hawaiian, she said she has a greater appreciation for bringing some sensitivity to communities that have historically not been engaged in the process.

"I think people feel like they can accept the outcome if they are part of the process and for me, senator, it's all about trust. And part of my mission is to reestablish trust," Chang said.

Chang’s nomination now awaits a vote by the full Senate.

Tags
Local News Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)Native Hawaiianenvironment
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories