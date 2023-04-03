DLNR nominee Dawn Chang awaits full Senate vote after key committee approvals

The first-ever Native Hawaiian woman to lead Hawaiʻi's Department of Land and Natural Resources is one step closer to taking office.

Despite opposition by local conservationists and some Native Hawaiians, former land commissioner Dawn Chang was confirmed by a key Senate committee and will now face a vote by the full Senate.

In the first 90 days that Dawn Chang has been on the job as interim director for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, she has had to deal with shipwrecks off Maui, dolphin chasing swimmers off Kona, and the start of lease negotiations with the U.S. military.

"Because our kuleana is so vast, 1.3 million acres of land, three miles of ocean waters, state parks and everything in between. My approach is not to make a decision in isolation only with staff, it is to do some ground truthing, especially with the community, to find a way forward," Chang said.

The Senate Water and Land Committee received more than 350 pages of testimony, mostly in support of Chang’s nomination.

Much of the opposition centers on her consultation work with Kawaiahaʻo Church, which resulted in burials being dug up during a construction project.

"It was never an intention to disturb iwi kupuna at Kawaiahaʻo. Everyone was emotionally impacted by the burials when they were discovered," Chang said.

Environmental Attorney Kimo Frankle shook his head in disapproval of Chang’s comments.

"She recommended a process that excluded Hawaiians from a meaningful opportunity to participate in the process," Frankle said. "It's a sham process that lets people say things but not have any influence in the decision."

Chang repeatedly said throughout her hearing that she values the “process.” As a Native Hawaiian, she said she has a greater appreciation for bringing some sensitivity to communities that have historically not been engaged in the process.

"I think people feel like they can accept the outcome if they are part of the process and for me, senator, it's all about trust. And part of my mission is to reestablish trust," Chang said.

Chang’s nomination now awaits a vote by the full Senate.

