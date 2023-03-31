HECO customers receive record $8.1M in federal energy credits

Over $8 million in federal credits were distributed to about 7,500 energy customers from low-income households.

That’s the highest amount of credits Hawaiian Electric has awarded to date, according to the company.

HECO determined the awardees through consultation with the state Department of Human Services' Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last year.

Customers below a certain income level can apply for a one-time credit on their electric bills. The amount of credit is based on income level, number of household members and available funds.

The $8.1 million total includes additional monies for applicants through various COVID-19 relief funds.

“Our goal is to keep customers connected, and LIHEAP credits provide welcome relief for thousands of households,” said Brendan Bailey, Hawaiian Electric's vice president of customer service.

“With the cost of just about everything on the rise, LIHEAP and other assistance programs can make a significant impact," Bailey said.

Low-income energy credit applications are taken annually during the month of June.

For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com/liheap.