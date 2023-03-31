© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

HECO customers receive record $8.1M in federal energy credits

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published March 31, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST
HECO workers hawaiian electric
Hawaiian Electric Company
/
Facebook
FILE - Hawaiian Electric lineworkers

Over $8 million in federal credits were distributed to about 7,500 energy customers from low-income households.

That’s the highest amount of credits Hawaiian Electric has awarded to date, according to the company.

HECO determined the awardees through consultation with the state Department of Human Services' Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last year.

hawaii house of representatives state legislature 011823
Local News
Hawaiʻi pay transparency bill advancing to House floor
Sabrina Bodon

Customers below a certain income level can apply for a one-time credit on their electric bills. The amount of credit is based on income level, number of household members and available funds.

The $8.1 million total includes additional monies for applicants through various COVID-19 relief funds.

“Our goal is to keep customers connected, and LIHEAP credits provide welcome relief for thousands of households,” said Brendan Bailey, Hawaiian Electric's vice president of customer service.

house__pacific_air_forces.jpg
Local News
Kauaʻi event invited landlords to 'overcome stigma' of low-income renters
Casey Harlow

“With the cost of just about everything on the rise, LIHEAP and other assistance programs can make a significant impact," Bailey said.

Low-income energy credit applications are taken annually during the month of June.

For more information, visit hawaiianelectric.com/liheap.

Tags
Local News HECOinfrastructureenergy
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories