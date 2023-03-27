© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Kagome sauces sold in Hawaiʻi recalled for soy mislabeling

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published March 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST
The state Department of Health wants to warn residents of a voluntary recall for a variety of Kagome Asian sauces.

The department announced Thursday that three types of Kagome sauces distributed from Mutual Trading Co. Inc. in El Monte, California, did not state that they contained soy on their outer packaging.

The affected sauces included: 60 fl. oz. containers of “Kagome Worcester Sauce,” 10 fl. oz of “Kagome Chuno Sauce,” and 8 g. of “Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce."

The products were distributed in Hawai‘i mainly through restaurants and some retail stores until March 16.

People who have a soy allergy or severe sensitivity could have been at risk of serious reactions if they consumed these products.

Sales and distribution of the products have stopped, but it is encouraged to check the labels of purchased Kagome sauces to note the mishap.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

