Senate puff, puff, passes recreational marijuana bill to the House

A bill to legalize cannabis for recreational use in Hawaiʻi will move from the Senate to the House of Representatives this week. If passed during this session, Hawaiʻi would be the 22nd state to legalize the drug.

Senate Bill 669 would allow for the use, cultivation and sale of 1 ounce of weed to adults aged 21 and older.

The bill proposes a regulatory authority to oversee licensing and rule enforcement, as well as a framework for prosecutors to expunge criminal records related to the possession or distribution of marijuana.

Under the bill, a two-year pilot program would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to also sell for recreational use in an effort to eliminate a waiting period between legalization and legal sales.

The bill also establishes a 10% tax on marijuana sales, which could bring in over $81 million in revenue for the state, said Ty Cheng, president of the Hawaiʻi Cannabis Industry Association.

Sen. Joy San Buenaventura of Hawaiʻi Island, the bill's introducer, said the state builds upon other health restrictions.

"Department of Health labs inspect the cannabis for multiple toxins, for multiple pesticides, from the multiple molds that other states do not inspect. So this bill is a very small step. It allows us to cut back on the illicit market by allowing free access for only 1 ounce of recreational use. And it allows for the dispensing of a safer form of marijuana for those who need to use it," she said.

Those in opposition include the state Department of the Attorney General, which cites concerns about the regulatory authority and "misleading" vocabulary in the expungement process section.

Though not formally in opposition, the Department of Health commented, "Although legalized adult use will be restricted to those aged 21 and older, the human brain continues to develop into the mid-20s and remains vulnerable to the effects of addictive substances."

The bill passed the Senate floor on Tuesday with 22 lawmakers voting in favor and 3 voting in opposition — Sens. Brenton Awa, Lorraine Inouye and Sharon Moriwaki.

The bill now moves to the House, but Speaker Scott Saiki of Oʻahu indicated last week that he is not in favor of passing the bill.

Gov. Josh Green has said he would sign legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.