Ross Kagawa fills in vacant Kauaʻi County Council seat

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM HST
After a trickle down of vacancies, the Kauaʻi County Council voted in former Councilmember Ross Kagawa to round out the seven-person body.

FILE - Ross Kagawa to return to Kauaʻi County Council after Gov. Josh Green appointed former councilmember Luke Evslin to his direct staff.

Kagawa replaces Luke Evslin, who Gov. Josh Green appointed to represent House District 16 within the state House of Representatives earlier this month.

Evslin took over the seat from former Rep. Jimmy Tokioka, who was appointed to a deputy director position at the Department of Transportation airport’s division.

Kagawa, who was the eighth highest vote in the 2022 general election, was primarily selected for that reason — with fellow members also noting his longstanding history with the council.

Kagawa returns to the council after reaching an eight-year term limit in 2020.

In a Wednesday interview, Kagawa said inflation, cost of living and opala are issues he'd like to tackle with the council.

"We still have the landfill issues," Kagawa said. "Right now, as we speak, I think they're expanding Kekaha Landfill both vertically and horizontally. It's very concerning," he said.

