Habitat for Humanity to close its low-cost consignment store in Kalihi

The Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a low-cost home improvement store and donation center in Kalihi, will close its doors on March 18.

ReStore opened in 2012 as a way to help residents and families purchase lightly used or new home necessities. Items such as furniture, jalousies, building materials and kitchen supplies could be purchased at a lower price than larger stores — such as Home Depot or Lowe's.

Proceeds from the center helped Honolulu Habitat for Humanity construct two dozen homes on Oʻahu.

"It's kind of like if Home Depot and INspiration were combined," said TJ Joseph, CEO of Honolulu Habitat for Humanity.

Joseph said there are roughly 12,000 people who would shop at ReStore annually. That number peaked during the pandemic, but has since declined.

The organization made the tough decision to close ReStore to focus more on its mission to build housing, she said.

"Looking at where we are on the current economics of renting warehouse space in Honolulu really limits our ability to address the enormous need for affordable housing," said Joseph.

"In the past couple of years, we've seen some decline in the revenue that we were being able to make in our ReStore."

The ReStore also houses Habitat for Humanity's administrative offices, which will be relocated following the move. Staff at ReStore were offered alternative employment opportunities and severance packages, according to the nonprofit.

The ReStore in Kapolei will remain open and is currently accepting donations.

Liquidation sales will be announced later this month. The last day to drop off donations at the Honolulu ReStore is Friday before closing to the public on March 18. Click here for more information.