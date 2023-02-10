Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Habitat for Humanity to close its low-cost consignment store in Kalihi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:47 PM HST
ReStore Warehouse.jpg
Honolulu Habitat for Humanity
/

The Honolulu Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a low-cost home improvement store and donation center in Kalihi, will close its doors on March 18.

ReStore opened in 2012 as a way to help residents and families purchase lightly used or new home necessities. Items such as furniture, jalousies, building materials and kitchen supplies could be purchased at a lower price than larger stores — such as Home Depot or Lowe's.

Proceeds from the center helped Honolulu Habitat for Humanity construct two dozen homes on Oʻahu.

Mokulehua_Family_Courtesy_Hawaii_Community_Lending (1).jpg
Local News
Private local groups pool $1.5M for low-income families seeking homeownership
Casey Harlow

"It's kind of like if Home Depot and INspiration were combined," said TJ Joseph, CEO of Honolulu Habitat for Humanity.

Joseph said there are roughly 12,000 people who would shop at ReStore annually. That number peaked during the pandemic, but has since declined.

The organization made the tough decision to close ReStore to focus more on its mission to build housing, she said.

"Looking at where we are on the current economics of renting warehouse space in Honolulu really limits our ability to address the enormous need for affordable housing," said Joseph.

"In the past couple of years, we've seen some decline in the revenue that we were being able to make in our ReStore."

Troy Hashimoto Stanley Chang.png
Local News
Here's how committee chairs plan to tackle Gov. Green's housing demands
Casey Harlow

The ReStore also houses Habitat for Humanity's administrative offices, which will be relocated following the move. Staff at ReStore were offered alternative employment opportunities and severance packages, according to the nonprofit.

The ReStore in Kapolei will remain open and is currently accepting donations.

Liquidation sales will be announced later this month. The last day to drop off donations at the Honolulu ReStore is Friday before closing to the public on March 18. Click here for more information.

Tags
Local News City and County of Honoluluhousingnon-profitsustainability
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories