Filtration infrastructure at Koa Ridge a first for Hawaiʻi

Future residents of Koa Ridge will never see the major construction projects underway right now by Castle & Cooke Homes Hawaiʻi. That's because much of this work will be buried beneath the streets and homes.

Pacific Business News recently toured and photographed the infrastructure work with Vice President of Residential Operations Garret Matsunami and Director of Site Development Darian Chun, both with Castle & Cooke Homes Hawaiʻi.

Deep trenches line parts of the 576-acre site, in which construction teams are hand-shaping the rebar framework of a concrete box culvert. This culvert will divert stormwater from the upper portion of the property to the nearby Kipapa Stream.

The culvert will feature storm water quality filtration units, a first for a Hawaiʻi suburban development.

Other work underway is geared around bringing water into Koa Ridge, including a new 24-inch water transmission line to replace an older 20-inch line. Sewer and electrical projects are also underway. Such work will last until the summer of 2024.

The next step will be to build new roads over that infrastructure, preparing for home construction that will begin in 2026.

Koa Ridge will cost $2.7 billion to build out. $315 million of that is going toward such on-site infrastructure. To date, 405 homes have been completed, with the developer expecting to complete another 140 this year.