Local News

HMSA commits $300K to build outdoor fitness courts statewide

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published January 20, 2023 at 9:21 AM HST
outdoor fitness courts
National Fitness Campaign

The state’s largest health insurer will build five new outdoor fitness courts across the islands.

The project is a collaboration between Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association and the National Fitness Campaign.

"This investment in healthy communities across Hawaiʻi will deliver tremendous resources to contribute to the important mission of fighting obesity and improving health outcomes as the network of fitness courts and wellness programs grows across the state," said NFC founder Mitch Menaged.

The fitness courts will be free and open to the public.

The courts' exercise routine will be designed for adults of all ages. Users can download an app that can guide them through seven-minute exercises using court equipment. Exercises range from cardio to strength training.

Locations will be determined by community needs and land availability. The five courts will be spread out through at least three islands.

"We want to ensure that people have access to health and wellness activities that are close to home, that are free, that are accessible, and that they can bring their whole family to so that it builds multigenerational interest in exercise and wellbeing," HMSA senior vice president Jennifer Diesman said.

HMSA has made a $300,000 commitment to building these statewide outdoor fitness courts.

"Outdoor activity is great! So that’s what we’re really hoping for, is that more folks will get outside and they’ll exercise and build connections within their own community," Diesman said.

