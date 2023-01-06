Kamehameha Schools appoints new planning and development director

Kamehameha Schools recently announced the appointment of a new director of planning and development.

Hilarie Alomar has worked at Kamehameha Schools for nearly 20 years. During that time, she worked on the trust’s North Shore plan, the Haleʻiwa Store Lots redevelopment and transit-oriented development in Kapālama Kai.

The University of Hawaiʻi graduate heads the planning, development and execution of the trust’s commercial real estate in Kapālama Kai, Heʻeia, Haleʻiwa and the North Shore.

“Our Native Hawaiian background, of course, is foundational and allows us to assert really a Native Hawaiian perspective. But it also includes our layering of multiculturalism in Hawaiʻi," she said. "For KS, it’s our kuleana to perpetuate and create spaces that are comfortable and inviting and authentic to our community. And it’s also pono and the right thing to do.”

Alomar joins two other planning and development directors, who are responsible for different areas in the state.

Although not a Kamehameha Schools graduate, she said she benefited from the trust's youth programs and outreach. Her daughter is also an eighth grader at the Kapālama campus.

She said she looks forward to working with the community on more projects.

"I grew up in Hilo and went to school there and really that rural background of providing that aloha ʻāina, that love for land," Alomar said. "And so what I bring is really creating those opportunities in our redevelopment... to have KS connect people to the place, its history, traditions and how do we include that for the future of our lands."