Kauaʻi murals raise awareness about endemic species

Colorful murals of ʻiʻiwi, ʻōhiʻa, koa and other endemic species line Rice Street in downtown Līhuʻe.

They are part of a recently completed project that seeks to raise awareness about Hawaiʻi’s endemic plants and animals.

Several Hawaiian Telcom electrical boxes were painted by three Kauaʻi artists.

The initiative is a collaboration with the Kamāwaelualaniʻs Moʻolelo Murals program, the Rice Street Business Association, Kauaʻi County and Hawaiian Telcom.

“As our town becomes more of an urban area, we want to remember where it came from and remember that there is special natural life all around Kauaʻi that needs to be cared for and respected and honored," said Addison Bulosan, president of the Rice Street Business Association. He was also recently elected to the Kauaʻi County Council.

"And we wanted to make sure that those native species are within all the spaces that we call home. So these murals help tell their stories and remind us that we’re part of all of them.”

