Local News

Hawaiʻi SNAP benefits extended to January

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM HST
February SNAP benefits were given out early during the partial federal government shutdown. Now many beneficiaries will run out before the next benefit, which is due in March.
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
Gov. David Ige signed another emergency proclamation to extend emergency food benefits to those in need.



The latest decree extends the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits until Jan. 16.

The program is backed by federal COVID-19 funding. It is the fifth proclamation on food benefits that initially went into effect on March 24.

The state Department of Human Services wants to remind citizens that the federal government requires recipients of SNAP to renew their eligibility annually to continue receiving benefits.

For more information, visit Humanservices.hawaii.gov

Tags
Local News foodSNAPDepartment of Health
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
