Hawaiʻi SNAP benefits extended to January

Gov. David Ige signed another emergency proclamation to extend emergency food benefits to those in need.

The latest decree extends the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits until Jan. 16.

The program is backed by federal COVID-19 funding. It is the fifth proclamation on food benefits that initially went into effect on March 24.

The state Department of Human Services wants to remind citizens that the federal government requires recipients of SNAP to renew their eligibility annually to continue receiving benefits.

For more information, visit Humanservices.hawaii.gov