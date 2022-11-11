Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

More families join lawsuit against Navy over fuel-tainted water

Hawaii Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - The Associated Press
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM HST
Tainted Water Hawaii-Rally RED HILL AP
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
People wave signs in front of the Hawaii state Capitol during a rally calling for the closure of the Navy's Red Hill underground fuel storage facility near Pearl Harbor, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU — More than two dozen families have joined a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Navy of making them sick from jet fuel that leaked into the tap water in their Oʻahu homes.

There are now more than 100 people in an amended lawsuit filed Thursday that also accuses the Navy of destroying more than 1,000 water samples collected from affected homes.

The families say in the lawsuit the samples could have revealed chemicals in the water.

Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. James Adams said the Navy doesn’t comment on current litigation.

A fuel storage facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor leaked petroleum into the Navy's tap water system last year and sickened nearly 6,000 people, mostly those living in military housing.

navy red hill fuel storage facility tunnel pipelines
Local News
Confused about the timeline for the Red Hill fuel storage facility and contaminated water? Read this.
Sophia McCullough

The lawsuit was initially filed in August with four families alleging the Navy hasn't fully disclosed the scope of the contamination and hasn't provided appropriate medical care to those who are sick.

The lawsuit said the Navy continues to claim families are not sick from the jet fuel exposure.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health ordered the Navy to shutter the facility after the spill.

The military recently said it finished draining three pipelines and expects to finish draining the tanks in 2024.

Tags
Local News MilitaryNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories