DLNR proposes restrictions for manta ray viewing on Big Island

The state is proposing a new set of rules for commercial manta ray viewing at two locations off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is looking to restrict visitor numbers for manta ray viewing at Makako Bay and Keauhou Bay.

The proposed rules include:



Capping the maximum number of visitors to 60 people a day

Limit the number of permits to 24 vessels per bay. Currently, an estimated 60 to 70 commercial viewing vessels transport visitors to get up close to the manta rays

Vessels would be limited to two-hour shifts

Revision and additions of various definitions

Defines manta ray viewing hours from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day

Specific permits at a fixed monthly fee of $300, in addition to commercial use permit fees

Implement a guide-to-customer ratio of 8-1

Safety requirements including specific vessel lighting, propeller guards or safety lookout

Display of capital “M” on both sides of vessels

Prohibiting fishing in the zones during manta ray viewing hours

Implement strict penalties for violations by commercial operators

Neither Makako nor Keauhou have any diving or viewing restrictions. The DLNR said this has led to overcrowding and negative environmental impacts.