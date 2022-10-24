Hotels in September bring in more money compared to pre-pandemic times

Hawaiʻi hotels may not be as full as they were before the pandemic — but they are charging higher prices and bringing in more money.

Hotels across the state were 73.5% full in September, down 5.5% compared to the same month in 2019.

But average daily room rates last month were up to $337.33 — an increase of 37.1% from $246.

Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was $247.86 — up 27.6% from September 2019's RevPAR of $194.20.

Maui County hotel rooms cost the most, with properties costing an average of $535.82 per room.

Oʻahu hotels were the most full, reporting 77% occupancy.