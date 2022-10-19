Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi gets $800K of national gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi has received an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

It’s part of her nearly $85 million gift to the Girls Scouts of the USA. Hawaiʻi is one of the smallest councils in the country and one of 29 local councils chosen.

"Prior to this donation, only 1.6% of annual giving has benefitted women and girl-focused organizations nationwide. With the challenges facing girls today, it’s critical that the community invests in their futures through organizations like the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi and we hope MacKenzie’s gift will inspire others to do so as well,” said Shari Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi, in a statement.

The donation will support various initiatives, including its newly-opened STEM Center for Excellence at Paumalū on Oʻahu’s North Shore.

The organization supports more than 5,000 young and adult members statewide.