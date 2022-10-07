Donate
UH Mānoa students invite the public to be film critics for 1 night

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published October 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM HST
quests are for the broke
UH News
A screenshot from Jewel Racasa's animated film "Quests are for the Broke." Racasa's film is one of 10 student films that will be shown at the ACM Share the Screen event.

Film students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy of Creative Media are asking the public to join in a critique night.

Ten student films will be shown, spanning a wide variety of genres from drama, animation and horror. The students are enrolled in ACM 386 Techniques: Film Festivals course with Anne Misawa.

"Films are meant to be shared," said Misawa.

The ACM Share the Screen event will have a Q&A session and time for audience feedback.

The event is an opportunity for some students to show their films before the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival — which takes place next month. Students will shadow HIFF organizers to study the ins and outs of film showings.

The free event takes place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-9 p.m. at the UH Mānoa art building auditorium (ART 132).

Local News University of Hawai'i film animation Education
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
