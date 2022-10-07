UH Mānoa students invite the public to be film critics for 1 night

Film students from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Academy of Creative Media are asking the public to join in a critique night.

Ten student films will be shown, spanning a wide variety of genres from drama, animation and horror. The students are enrolled in ACM 386 Techniques: Film Festivals course with Anne Misawa.

"Films are meant to be shared," said Misawa.

The ACM Share the Screen event will have a Q&A session and time for audience feedback.

The event is an opportunity for some students to show their films before the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival — which takes place next month. Students will shadow HIFF organizers to study the ins and outs of film showings.

The free event takes place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-9 p.m. at the UH Mānoa art building auditorium (ART 132).