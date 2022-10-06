Niu Valley Middle opens new World Language Center

Niu Valley Middle School on Oʻahu opened its new World Language Center this week.

It was completed in the summer at a cost of nearly $7 million and will allow the school to expand language classes for its 770 students.

It offers a component of a world-renowned International Baccalaureate program.

"Niu Valley was the first to be accredited in 2010. So this building kind of signifies how much the program has grown, how much support has been around this school, the center. And it hopefully exemplifies what’s more to come for our students," said Rochelle Mahoe, the complex area superintendent.

Niu Valley is the only public intermediate school requiring all of its students to study a language other than English.