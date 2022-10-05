UH Hilo invites public to telescope open house at Hale Pōhaku

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is proposing a new 29-inch educational telescope at the Hale Pōhaku mid-level facility on Maunakea.

The telescope would be in a 14-foot high, 18-foot diameter dome connected to already existing facilities.

UH Hilo invites the public to an open house on Oct. 5 to view the telescope and discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment. The assessment anticipates the telescope will have no significant environmental impact on the mountain.

The open house will also go over proposed educational programs and research opportunities for teenagers.

The current UH Hilo teaching telescope at the summit of Maunakea is being decommissioned — a process that should be completed next year.

The UH Hilo telescope open house is happening on-campus Oct. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Sciences and Technology Building.