New toolkit improves telehealth education for UH nursing

The University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs have created a new telehealth training kit.

The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing received over $130,000 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund.

The toolkit trains nursing students and staff in the UH System's five nursing programs to complete a full physical examination using telehealth equipment.

The telehealth system can do a detailed physical examination — such as listening to the lungs and hearts of patients.

Faculty at the UH System nursing programs are currently implementing the telehealth equipment and simulation training.

“Telehealth has emerged as an important tool for healthcare providers,” said Deborah Mattheus, Nancy Atmospera-Walch Professor in School Health and associate professor, in a statement. “By educating nursing students, we can ensure that our graduates are prepared to function utilizing telehealth which can expand quality healthcare to the people of Hawaiʻi without expanding the cost.”