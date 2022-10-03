New program seeks applicants interested in film, internet media

A new career development program focused on film and the internet media is seeking applicants.

The Online Creators & Critics Immersive is a partnership with the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival, Creative Lab Hawaiʻi, and the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The program seeks to encourage and inspire the next generation of local film critics, commentators and young entrepreneurs.

Ten students and early career professionals will be chosen to participate in the program. It includes mentorship sessions and free admission to the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival next month.

Applications are due Wednesday, Oct. 5. For more information, click here.