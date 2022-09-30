UH Mānoa projects receive $8M to support underserved students, community

Two University of Hawaiʻi projects will use federal funds to support underserved students and family engagement in education.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded more than $8 million to two UH Mānoa faculty members for their efforts to improve education in the state.

Over the next five years, Hye Jin Park and Chuan Chinn will work with students and their families to find ways to address their needs.

Park received $3.5 million to identify and provide services to underserved students in gifted education and STEM fields — particularly Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Filipino high school students with or without disabilities.

Park’s effort aims to promote educational equity for students while also improving STEM learning.

Chinn is receiving $4.6 million to promote family engagement in their children’s education through the Hawaiʻi Statewide Family Engagement Center. This is the second round of funding the center is receiving.

UH says the grant will continue efforts to expand and strengthen the state’s infrastructure for family and community engagement to enhance student development and achievement.