Maui Humane Society in search of immediate foster homes

Maui Humane Society’s kennels have been over capacity for more than a year.

The shelter is overcapacity due to the high surrender and stray intake rates that spiked because of the pandemic.

Workers say there’s an especially large surge of dogs.

Maui Humane Society has a kennel capacity for 40 dogs. There are currently 67 dogs in shelter care, plus 32 in foster homes.

An SOS Foster program is in place to help the crowded shelter.

The program allows anyone to foster an animal without prior experience. All necessary food and supplies will be provided.

There is also a 10-day adoption trial for Maui residents looking for a more permanent family member.