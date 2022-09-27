Donate
DOH fines Navy nearly $8.7M for repeated sewage discharge

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published September 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM HST
The state Department of Health is fining the U.S. Navy nearly $8.7 million for dumping untreated, or partially treated, sewage into state waters from its treatment center near Pearl Harbor.

The department has also ordered the Navy to repair its Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Wastewater Treatment Plant on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The fine covers nearly 766 counts of discharging pollutants and more than 200 maintenance and operation failures.

In a press release, DOH Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho said the Navy failed to properly operate the treatment plant and polluted the ocean.

Ho said the department is holding the Navy accountable to "prevent a potential catastrophic failure” in the future.

Earlier this year, the Navy contracted a $30 million project to modernize this facility. That work is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
