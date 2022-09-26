National Science Foundation urged to consider alternative sites for Thirty Meter Telescope

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging the National Science Foundation to consider alternative construction sites for the Thirty Meter Telescope in its upcoming review of the project.

In comments submitted to the NSF, the EPA says building TMT as proposed has the potential to result in “disproportionately high and adverse impacts to Native Hawaiians.”

The federal agency encouraged the NSF to include in its environmental impact statement analysis of other locations beyond its proposed site.

That would include decommissioned telescope sites and other areas already disturbed by development.

Sept. 19 was the deadline for comments regarding the scope of the NSF’s proposed EIS, designed to help the agency determine whether to help finance the proposed TMT.

A draft EIS is expected early next summer, but NSF officials say that a decision to not go forward with investing in TMT could be made at any time, including before the environmental review process is over.