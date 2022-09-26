Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

National Science Foundation urged to consider alternative sites for Thirty Meter Telescope

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published September 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM HST
maunakea_daytime_0.jpg

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging the National Science Foundation to consider alternative construction sites for the Thirty Meter Telescope in its upcoming review of the project.

In comments submitted to the NSF, the EPA says building TMT as proposed has the potential to result in “disproportionately high and adverse impacts to Native Hawaiians.”

The federal agency encouraged the NSF to include in its environmental impact statement analysis of other locations beyond its proposed site.

That would include decommissioned telescope sites and other areas already disturbed by development.

Sept. 19 was the deadline for comments regarding the scope of the NSF’s proposed EIS, designed to help the agency determine whether to help finance the proposed TMT.

A draft EIS is expected early next summer, but NSF officials say that a decision to not go forward with investing in TMT could be made at any time, including before the environmental review process is over.

Tags
Local News MaunakeaHawaiʻi IslandEnvironmental Protection Agencynational science foundationThirty Meter Telescope
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories