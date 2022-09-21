Gov. Ige extends relief loan program for Maui County axis deer crisis

Governor David Ige issued a fourth emergency proclamation for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. The first proclamation was issued in March.

The invasive species has grown to approximately 60,000 or more deers despite efforts to control its population.

The overpopulated deers eat vegetation that is already scarce due to the drought. The axis deers are moving into agricultural and residential areas in search of food and water.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture opened an emergency loan program for farmers and ranchers experiencing damages from axis deers.

The state’s emergency loan program assists farmers and ranchers with a 3% interest rate loan for managing losses and building fences.

The maximum loan amount is $150,000. Micro-loans with less paperwork are also available to agribusinesses in need of a loan that’s $50,000 or less.

Applications can be sent to the state Department of Agriculture until the end of the year.

The governor’s fourth proclamation will be extended through Nov. 18.