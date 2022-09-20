Donate
Sea Life Park to celebrate the year of the limu

Hawaii Public Radio
Published September 20, 2022
Sea Life Park
Sea Life Park

Sea Life Park will celebrate the year of the limu and hold a festival Saturday, Sept. 24 in partnership with the Waimānalo Limu Hui and other community groups.

The Limu Fest will feature vendors, food and educational booths, as well as a preview of Sea Life Park’s new limu tour. They will also be releasing honu at Kaupō Beach at 9 a.m.

Admission to the event is included in the park’s entrance fee. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go to the Waimānalo Limu Hui.

More information can be found at sealifeparkhawaii.com.

Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation earlier this year that designated 2022 as the year of the limu.

Community members have held several educational events and work days throughout the year to recognize the critical role of limu in Native Hawaiian traditions and the environment.

HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
