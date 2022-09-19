Kauaʻi lowers rental and utility relief amount

People receiving help from the County of Kauaʻi’s Coronavirus Rental and Utility Assistance Program will not be getting as much money.

The maximum amount people can receive will go down from $4,500 a month to $1,500. This change goes into effect Nov. 1.

Income eligibility will also change. The program will lower the threshold for eligible renters from those in the 80% area median income to 50%. Renters age 62 and older and domestic violence survivors also qualify. These changes will go into effect Dec. 1, 2022.

For more information, email kauaifoc@hawaiiancommunity.net or call 808-784-3841.