University of Hawaiʻi to lift all face mask requirements

Face masks will not be required on University of Hawaiʻi campuses, indoors or outdoors, starting Saturday, Sept. 17.

Masks have been required in classrooms, shared laboratories and confined educational areas due to COVID-19.

A news release said the decision to lift the remaining mask requirements was based on the recommendation of university medical and public health experts, as well as the latest federal and state guidelines.

“UH will continue to remain highly vigilant and COVID-19 restrictions may be quickly reinstated if conditions change and warrant stronger measures,” said UH President David Lassner in a statement.

Masking is strongly encouraged in crowded indoor spaces and required for those who have contracted the virus. Individual offices may request that masks be worn.

Students returned to campuses statewide for the fall semester in late August.

More information can be found on the UH website.