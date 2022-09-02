Expect a lower electricity bill for September

Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawai‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i may soon have a lower electricity bill. The price reflects the drop in oil prices since spring.

Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:



O‘ahu: Up 4% or about $9. Commercial customers will see kilowatt-hour rates up about 2 cents, lower than the 3 cents forecast.

Hawai‘i Island: Down 6% or about $16

Maui: Down 5% or about $11

Moloka‘i: Down 14% or about $34

Lāna‘i: Down 9% or about $22

Oʻahu residents will see a 4% increase in their September electricity bill because of the shutdown of the AES coal-fired power plant.

The expected price changes will be for electricity used in September. That means most customers will see these changes in the bills they receive in October.

Even with the lower rates, typical bills on all islands are still higher than in March — before oil prices began to surge.