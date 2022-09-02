Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Expect a lower electricity bill for September

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published September 2, 2022 at 5:03 AM HST
heco.jpg

Hawaiian Electric customers on Hawai‘i, Maui, Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i may soon have a lower electricity bill. The price reflects the drop in oil prices since spring.

Hawaiian Electric is forecasting the following impacts to a typical residential bill for electricity used in September, which will be included in bills most customers receive in October:

  • O‘ahu: Up 4% or about $9. Commercial customers will see kilowatt-hour rates up about 2 cents, lower than the 3 cents forecast.
  • Hawai‘i Island: Down 6% or about $16
  • Maui: Down 5% or about $11
  • Moloka‘i: Down 14% or about $34
  • Lāna‘i: Down 9% or about $22

Oʻahu residents will see a 4% increase in their September electricity bill because of the shutdown of the AES coal-fired power plant.

The expected price changes will be for electricity used in September. That means most customers will see these changes in the bills they receive in October.

Even with the lower rates, typical bills on all islands are still higher than in March — before oil prices began to surge.

Tags

Local News Neighbor Island NewsHECO
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories