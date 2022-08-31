Volcano recycling center on Hawaiʻi Island to close

The Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station will close permanently at the end of next month.

The recycling center has been experiencing a staff shortage.

The County of Hawaiʻi issued a 90-day extension of the contract, but could not find any bidders.

Residents living on the windward side of the Big Island can deposit their recyclables at Atlas Recycling Center and Business Services Hawaiʻi.

The Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station’s final day of operation is Sept. 29.