Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Volcano recycling center on Hawaiʻi Island to close

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:17 AM HST
Recycling
iStockphoto.com

The Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station will close permanently at the end of next month.

The recycling center has been experiencing a staff shortage.

The County of Hawaiʻi issued a 90-day extension of the contract, but could not find any bidders.

Residents living on the windward side of the Big Island can deposit their recyclables at Atlas Recycling Center and Business Services Hawaiʻi.

The Volcano Recycling and Transfer Station’s final day of operation is Sept. 29.

Tags

Local News Hawaiʻi Island
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
Related Stories