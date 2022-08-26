USDA invests over $200K in Hawaiʻi Island road maintenance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America.

The funds will be distributed between 289 projects spanning 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

One recipient in Hawaiʻi will receive about $240,000 to repair roads in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates — a community in the Kaʻū district of the Big Island.

The area has 157 miles of roadways that have become nearly unusable.

The Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Road Maintenance Corporation will use the $240,000 to replace its aging machinery.