Patient dead, paramedic in critical condition after ambulance allegedly explodes and catches fire

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Honolulu ambulance allegedly exploded and caught fire.

The incident happened Wednesday night outside Adventist Health Castle, a hospital in Kailua, O’ahu.

The patient died during the fire. A paramedic is in critical condition and has been transported to Straub Medical Center in Honolulu.

Officials with Honolulu’s Emergency Services Department said he has been with the department for eight years.

The other paramedic was not injured.

"Our paramedics, they go on calls 24/7, save lives, but it's unusual and different for us to be the people in need of help," Dr. James Ireland, director of Honolulu's Emergency Services Department, said at a press conference. "And we need your prayers and thoughts tonight for our team."

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the incident.

