Local News

Thousands of Maui residents are still without power

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM HST
hawaiian electric.jpg
Hawaiian Electric
/
Facebook

An estimated 15,000 Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui were still without power as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

HECO said crews were working to restore power to residents in areas of Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Hāʻiku, and pockets in Central and West Maui.

The widespread outage for an estimated 65,000 customers started around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Power was restored throughout the morning to some residents in South Maui, Wailuku, Kahului, Lahaina, and other areas.

HECO said the cause of the outage is still being assessed.

power outages on maui 082322
Hawaiian Electric Company
/
Maui power outages at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.

The following Maui schools closed Tuesday due to the outage:

West Maui

  • King Kamehameha III Elementary
  • Princess Nahienaena Elementary
  • Lahaina Intermediate
  • Lahainaluna High

Upcountry Maui

  • Haiku Elementary
  • Iao Intermediate
  • Pukalani Elementary
  • Kula Elementary
  • Kalama Intermediate
  • Makawao Elementary
  • King Kekaulike High

Central/North Maui

  • Pomaikai Elementary
  • Paia Elementary
  • Wailuku Elementary

You can report a Maui outage on HECO's Trouble Line by calling (808) 871-7777.

This is a developing story.

