Thousands of Maui residents are still without power

An estimated 15,000 Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui were still without power as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

HECO said crews were working to restore power to residents in areas of Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Hāʻiku, and pockets in Central and West Maui.

The widespread outage for an estimated 65,000 customers started around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Power was restored throughout the morning to some residents in South Maui, Wailuku, Kahului, Lahaina, and other areas.

HECO said the cause of the outage is still being assessed.

Hawaiian Electric Company / Maui power outages at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.

The following Maui schools closed Tuesday due to the outage:

West Maui

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High



Upcountry Maui

Haiku Elementary

Iao Intermediate

Pukalani Elementary

Kula Elementary

Kalama Intermediate

Makawao Elementary

King Kekaulike High



Central/North Maui



Pomaikai Elementary

Paia Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

You can report a Maui outage on HECO's Trouble Line by calling (808) 871-7777.

This is a developing story.