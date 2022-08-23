Honolulu offering interest-free down payment home loans up to $40K

The City and County of Honolulu is offering interest-free down payment home loans up to $40,000.

The Department of Community Services has more than half a million dollars in HOME funds for this fiscal year and is accepting pre-eligibility inquiries.

Eligible households are those earning 80% of the area median income. That’s $83,600 for a family of two, or $104,500 for a family of four.

Loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified Oʻahu residents.

For more information, call Honolulu DCS's Loan Branch at 808-768-7076, or click here for the City's Loan Programs for Homeowners.