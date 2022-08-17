Donate
Local News

Postpartum Medicaid coverage extended to 12 months for Hawaiʻi residents

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM HST
baby.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has extended postpartum medical coverage from 60 days to 12 months for people in three states — including Hawaiʻi.

The department approved the extension of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, coverage for 12 months after pregnancy in Hawaiʻi, Maryland and Ohio.

In Hawaiʻi, 2,000 people annually will be eligible.

The extension of up to 12 months of health care coverage is an increase from the current mandatory minimum of 60 days.

Medicaid covers 42% of all births in the country.

Local News Health Care
