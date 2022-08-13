Sitting Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino faces tough primary

In Maui County, sitting mayor Mike Victorino faced a tough primary on Saturday evening.

Courtesy Richard Bissen / Facebook Richard Bissen, retired 2nd Circuit Court chief judge and mayoral candidate for Maui County.

Retired 2nd Circuit Court Chief Judge Richard Bissen led with 35.2% of the vote. Victorino followed close behind at 32.4%, according to initial election results.

On Kauaʻi, incumbent mayor Derek Kawakami had 74.3% of the vote — a 63% lead over his nearest challenger, Michael Roven Poai.

In both mayoral races, the top two candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 8.

Voters can expect to receive those ballots in the mail starting Oct. 21.