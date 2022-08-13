Donate
Local News

Sitting Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino faces tough primary

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 13, 2022 at 10:02 PM HST
mike victorino maui mayor.JPG
County of Maui
Maui County Mayor Michael "Mike" Victorino on Nov. 22, 2021.

In Maui County, sitting mayor Mike Victorino faced a tough primary on Saturday evening.

richard bissen maui county
Courtesy Richard Bissen
Richard Bissen, retired 2nd Circuit Court chief judge and mayoral candidate for Maui County.

Retired 2nd Circuit Court Chief Judge Richard Bissen led with 35.2% of the vote. Victorino followed close behind at 32.4%, according to initial election results.

On Kauaʻi, incumbent mayor Derek Kawakami had 74.3% of the vote — a 63% lead over his nearest challenger, Michael Roven Poai.

In both mayoral races, the top two candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 8.

Voters can expect to receive those ballots in the mail starting Oct. 21.

Election 2022 Hawaii josh green governor candidate 080222
Local News
Josh Green, Duke Aiona move to gubernatorial election in November
The Associated Press

