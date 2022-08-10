Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Fewer applications, more firearms approved in Hawaiʻi last year

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 10, 2022 at 9:46 AM HST
Supreme Courts Guns Hawaii gun store generic stock
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
Handguns are on displayed at a gun shop, Thursday, June, 23, 2022 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The state received more than 23,299 applications for personal firearms last year — down 10.8% from 2020.

Most applications were approved, with a denial rate of 2.6%. The issued permits covered a total of 57,091 firearms, which was up 6.8% compared to 2020.

More than half of the firearms registered were imported from out of state.

The state Department of the Attorney General released its 2021 annual report this week detailing statewide and county firearm registration statistics.

Maui County had a record year for the number of applications, firearms registered and firearms imported. Over 8,100 guns were registered in the county last year — the highest annual number since 2013, when 7,567 firearms were registered.

Tags

Local News Gun Control
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Content