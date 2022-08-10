Fewer applications, more firearms approved in Hawaiʻi last year

The state received more than 23,299 applications for personal firearms last year — down 10.8% from 2020.

Most applications were approved, with a denial rate of 2.6%. The issued permits covered a total of 57,091 firearms, which was up 6.8% compared to 2020.

More than half of the firearms registered were imported from out of state.

The state Department of the Attorney General released its 2021 annual report this week detailing statewide and county firearm registration statistics.

Maui County had a record year for the number of applications, firearms registered and firearms imported. Over 8,100 guns were registered in the county last year — the highest annual number since 2013, when 7,567 firearms were registered.